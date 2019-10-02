Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — You’re not going to see many new faces skating with the Boston Bruins this season.

The Bruins will be running back the majority of their group from a campaign ago. Among Boston’s 2019 Stanley Cup roster, only Noel Acciari and Marcus Johansson, a 2018-19 midseason acquisition, found new homes over the offseason.

During Bruins media day Tuesday, players across the board noted their excitement and satisfaction with having nearly everyone back. Brad Marchand also explained the limited roster changeover will eliminate a few items on the typical early-season to-do list.

“When you have as many returning guys as we do it’s a lot easier to get in and feel comfortable with everyone right away,” Marchand said. “You’re not looking to build chemistry, you’re not looking to try to get to know guys. You’re already at that point, so you’re just kind of rolling from there. It allows you to feel a bit more comfortable early in the year. Hopefully that pays off for us, especially on this first trip.”

The trip begins Thursday night when the Bruins open a four-game, eight-day jaunt out west with a battle against the Stars in Dallas.

