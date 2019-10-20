Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has come out the gate in mid-season form.

The left winger extended his early-season point streak to seven games and already has amassed 12 points on the young campaign, including four goals and eight assists.

It seemed as if Marchand was poised to break his streak Saturday night as he hadn’t recorded a point deep into the third period. But the 31-year-old was able to push his streak forward with a game-tying assist to David Pastrnak 15:34 into the final frame.

For more on Marchand’s early season success, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images