Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand put the Boston Bruins on the board first Saturday night.

The 31-year-old rang the horn for the first time in the 2019-20 season during the first period of Saturday night’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes to give the Bruins an early lead.

Marchand was able to light the lamp 36 times throughout the 2018-19 campaign en route to an All-Star appearance as Boston was able to make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, before falling to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

For more on Marchand, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images