Brad Marchand has been on fire to open the 2019-20 season.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal of the season Saturday night against the Dallas Stars, and continued right where he left off in the first period against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Marchand knotted the score at two late in the first period off of an assist from right winger David Pastrnak. The left winger would add another goal in the second period as well.

For more on Marchand’s big game, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” clip above presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 8, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a first period power play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports