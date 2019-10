Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand is ready for the new NHL season, are you?

(Dumb question, we know.)

Marchand and the Bruins are set to open the 2019-20 season Thursday night when they play the Stars in Dallas. To celebrate Game 1, the Bruins winger took to Instagram to share a rather lighthearted post.

Take a look:

Hey, everybody loves group hugs.

Puck drop for Bruins-Stars is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images