Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Vegas Golden Knights have been around for just three seasons, but they already have found a good amount of success, and they have a pretty good following in the desert.

T-Mobile Arena already has become one of the loudest arenas in the league with a pretty energetic fan base.

The Boston Bruins don’t get to make many trips to Vegas, so would they take any different approach to deal with the noise on the road on Tuesday night?

Brad Marchand says it’s not necessary.

“It’s exciting to be here, it’s a lot of fun to play in this building. It’s loud, it’s electric. But they just have louder speakers than everyone else,” Marchand told Sophia Jurksztowicz on NESN’s pregame coverage.

Marchand and the Bruins certainly are no strangers to playing in front of big, loud crowds, especially against rivals like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. T-Mobile Arena rightfully figures to not be much different.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images