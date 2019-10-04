Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand made his presence felt Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins opened their 2019-20 campaign Thursday night in the best way possible — a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars — and Marchand played a large role in the team’s success.

Marchand was unable to record a point Thursday night, but he did have shot and hit on the night while spending 18:58 time on the ice. For more on the 31-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images