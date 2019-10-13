Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This just in: Brad Marchand is decent at this hockey thing.

The Bruins winger was all over the ice Saturday night in Boston’s 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils, logging a goal and an assist while putting three shots on goal. As good as Marchand was in the offensive zone, however, he was just as good on the penalty kill.

Exhibit A: This simple GIF of Marchand putting the Devils in a blender.

Yeah, those are some skills.

Marchand now has four goals and three assists for the 4-1 Bruins. Next up for Boston is a Monday afternoon clash with the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images