Grant Williams played just seven minutes in Boston’s season opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

But Friday was a different story for the Celtics rookie.

Williams logged 22 minutes in Friday’s 112-106 win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Eight of those minutes came in Boston’s strong fourth quarter. He only had four points on the night, but his defense on Raptors center Marc Gasol is what earned him extra time.

So what sparked the strong game from Williams?

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, head coach Brad Stevens sent Williams a text Thursday night telling him “he needed to learn everything at the center spot” come Friday.

Brad Stevens said he texted Grant Williams yesterday and told him he needed to learn everything at the center spot by today. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 26, 2019

He seems to be a quick learner, given the game he had Friday night that included a block on Gasol and drew some charges that helped the C’s amass points.

With Enes Kanter (knee contusion) out at least for another game, and Daniel Theis’ status unknown after spraining his ankle in Friday’s win, Williams just may see himself get his minutes upped come Saturday when Boston travels to New York to take on the Knicks.

