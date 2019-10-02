Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there was any doubt over how much Jamie Collins had left in the tank heading into this season, it’s quickly been evaporated.

Collins has looked like his old self thus far in his second stint with the Patriots. In fact, some might argue the veteran linebacker is even better now than he was throughout his first go-round in New England. Collins through four games has racked up 23 total tackles, five quarterback hits, 3 1/2 sacks and three interceptions.

The 29-year-old just might be the Patriots’ pound-for-pound most athletic defender. This was on full display Sunday when Collins was able to leap over the Buffalo Bills’ line without a running start and nearly blocked a Steven Hauschka field goal. Collins’ pressure in the backfield seemed to bother the Bills kicker, however, as he hooked the boot shortly before halftime.

Even Collins’ own Patriots teammates remain in awe of what the ultra-versatile ‘backer is capable of.

“He’s not human 🙌🏾🙌🏾,” Brandon Bolden wrote in the comment section of the video above.

Collins will look to tack onto his highlight reel Sunday afternoon when the 4-0 Patriots visit the winless Washington Redskins in the nation’s capital.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images