Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You could forgive Brayden Point if he was a little miffed about getting put in a headlock late in Thursday’s game. But actually, it resulted in a proverbial stick tap from the Tampa Bay Lightning star.

During the final seconds of overtime between the Lighting and Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Point tried to gather a loose puck along the boards in Tampa’s offensive zone after Boston’s failed clear attempt. A puck battle with Brad Marchand ensued, and ultimately Marchand put Point in a headlock as the final seconds ran out. Marchand was not penalized on the play, and by putting Point in a headlock it prevented the visitors from potentially having a late chance in the 3-on-3 extra period should Point have gained possession.

(You can watch the play here)

Because of the hockey IQ that went into the play, Point actually commend Marchand following the Bolts’ shootout victory.

“I’m going for the puck, really it’s a great play,” Point said. “There’s not much time, he breaks up a potential chance for us and he still gets to shoot in the shootout. There’s no real consequence for that, so really it’s a good play.”

Point will have to wait a while if he wants to settle the score. The Bruins and Lightning won’t meet again until Dec. 12.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images