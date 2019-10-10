Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brazil and Senegal will serve soccer fans an early morning treat.

The teams will face off Thursday in Singapore in an exhibition international soccer game between the winner and runner-up in the most recent editions of Copa America and the Africa Cup of nations, respectively.

Stars Neymar and Roberto Firmino likely will feature for third-ranked Brazil. They’ll face a Senegal team Sadio Mane headlines.

beIn SPORTS USA will broadcast the game in English and beIn SPORTS en Espanol will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 a.m. ET

TV: beIn SPORTS USA, beIn SPORTS en Espanol

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images