Josh Allen has proven plenty since taking over as the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback in 2018.

If you ask Brett Favre, however, the 23-year-old still has a lot to learn.

Allen helped prove Favre’s point during the Bills’ Week 4 loss to the Patriots, during which he absorbed a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones. So Favre has a little advice for the second-year signal-caller, according to The Athletic’s Tim Graham.

Said the Hall of Famer: “What I would tell him, from a physical standpoint is, ‘Hey, Josh. I get it. I see you diving and running over people. I was that guy, too. But listen, man. Take it from a guy who’s played a long time and learned maybe later than I should’ve, there’s a time and place when you try for extra yards. That wasn’t it. You’ve got to be smarter.'”

It’d be wise of the second-year quarterback, who has long seen Favre as a role model, to take this advice. If not, he may have to face the consequences — and no one in the Bills’ organization wants that.

“From a coach’s standpoint, they’re going to have to demand that he not play as reckless as he has,” Favre said, per Graham.

After all, this isn’t college ball he’s playing.

“You might get away with that in Wyoming, but you’re not going to get away with it (in the NFL).”

Allen has a chance to clean up his act when the Bills take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at LP Field.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images