Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is getting out of control.

Brett Maher took the Dallas Cowboys into halftime in Week 6 by drilling a 62-yard field goal on the road. In Week 7, he one-upped himself. Maher drilled a 63-yarder to give Dallas a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the half.

Sure, this one was indoors, but it still was ridiculous, with NBC’s broadcast saying the kick would have been good from 66 yards.

Take a look:

Visual proof that the 63-yard field goal indeed happened. From the star. 📺 NBC

🎥 @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/feLOq7q8wE — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2019

What an absolute bomb. The kick puts Maher in a category all by himself.

Brett Maher becomes the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards with his 63 yarder at the end of the half to give the Cowboys a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles. The others with multiple 60 yards are Zeurlein and Janikowski. pic.twitter.com/v72zVqEZQ0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2019

What will he do next?

Thumbnail photo via Oct 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports