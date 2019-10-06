Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Ritchie made his impression felt in his first game with the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The longtime Dallas Stars right winger signed a one-year deal with Boston this past offseason, and immediately made an impact in the squad’s 2019-20 season opener scoring the first goal of the season on his first attempt as a Bruin.

Ritchie brings a gritty, rugged play style to the Bruins roster and could have a large role on the team this season as they attempt to make another deep playoff run. To hear more about what to expect from Ritchie this season, check out the clip above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images