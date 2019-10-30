Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tempers were hot Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins blew up their game against the San Jose Sharks in the second period with three goals en route to a 5-1 win.

B’s captain Zdeno Chara and Evander Kane exchanged words on two separate occasions, one of which came after the winger caught Charlie McAvoy with a cross check to the neck.

Things are getting physical in Boston 😡 pic.twitter.com/HJ1W1rxclf — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 30, 2019

But it wasn’t the 6-foot-9 defenseman who dropped the gloves. Instead it was newcomer Brett Ritchie duking it out with Barclay Goodrow with just over seven minutes left in the game.

The fight was pretty one-sided, with Ritchie connecting on some absolute haymakers.

Fists are flying 👊 pic.twitter.com/tOoGweMM6L — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 30, 2019

Pretty solid first bout as a member of the Black and Gold if we do say so ourselves.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images