There have been some big, scary hits this season in the NFL that have resulted in players being carted off the field. And now we’re getting some scary details about just how serious one of those hits turned out to be.

Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby was stretchered off the gridiron during Sunday’s game between Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers. Bausby’s head was hit by a teammate while attempting to make a play.

He spoke to reporters Tuesday and revealed some pretty heavy details when asked if he was scared after the initial collision.

“Little bit. … I was never unconscious,” Bausby said, per ESPN. “I just couldn’t move, but I was still talking and everything. The doc, the neurologist said I was going to be fine and I just trusted that, and after about 30 minutes I was able to wiggle my toes and after a couple hours I was able to regain full mobility, so I was straight, I was fine. … They said I was paralyzed for 30 minutes; after 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes and after two hours I could move everything else.”

Scary stuff.

Bausby is expected to “miss some time” and there is no timetable for his return.

