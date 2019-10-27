Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tale of two AFC teams trending in opposite directions are set to do battle at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos Sunday as the home team hopes to keep it rolling as one of the NFL’s best. The Colts have shocked fans this season, going 4-2 to this point despite losing Andrew Luck just two weeks before the season began. They are riding high following two straight victories over AFC powerhouses, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

On the other side of the field will be the visiting Broncos, who are coming off an ugly loss to the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football”, losing 30-6 and moving to 2-5 on the season.

With Emmanuel Sanders off to San Francisco, it is going to take some creativeness if the Broncos hope to upset the scorching hot Colts team.

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs Colts online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

