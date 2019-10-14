Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield did not have a good performance Sunday afternoon in Cleveland as the Browns quarterback threw three interceptions in the 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

But his frustrations were elsewhere.

Mayfield sounded off on the NFL officials in his postgame comments, citing two specific plays he believes the refs were wrong. The first being a blindside block that was called on Jarvis Landry, and the second was Mayfield believing Landry scored a touchdown after he laid out for the end zone. The officials ruled it a fumble.

“The refs are never an excuse,” Mayfield said, per 92.3 The Fan. “I’ll probably get fined for this, but they were pretty bad today.”

He elaborated on the blindside block penalty that was called on Landry: ” The guy’s squared up with him, running at him. He’s lowering his head into Jarvis, what’s he supposed to do? Avoid him? This isn’t bullfighting. I don’t know, it ticks me off.”

Did you have a problem with the officiating? Baker Mayfield was asked about the blindside block penalty on Jarvis Landry #Browns pic.twitter.com/wSW8t579X0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 13, 2019

Is there a fine in Mayfield’s future? We’ll find out soon enough.

