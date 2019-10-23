Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sam Darnold is getting dragged this week.

The New York Jets quarterback has been relentlessly mocked since ESPN ran a video of the sophomore signal-caller saying he was “seeing ghosts” Monday night against the New England Patriots. And then trend continued Wednesday when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about Tom Brady ahead of his team’s matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Check this out:

Myles Garrett says pressuring Tom Brady is easier said than done, but “you have to make sure he’s seeing ghosts.” — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) October 23, 2019

Yikes.

At this point, Darnold probably should store everything and use it as bulletin board material down the road. Regardless, the USC product probably will avoid being mic’d up for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images