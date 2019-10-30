Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins power play has been almost unstoppable so far this season.

Boston added two more power play goals on 19 shots during Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks to increase their total to 12 so far this season.

David Pastrnak scored the first power play goal of the night to increase his league lead to 12, while David Krejci scored his first goal of the season after being activated from the injured reserve Tuesday for a second goal with the man advantage.

To hear what Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had to say, check out “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images