Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After falling behind early, the Boston Bruins mounted a ferocious comeback Tuesday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights built a two-goal lead on the Bruins early in the first period, but were unable to hold on as Boston scored the next four goals and never relinquished the lead throughout the contest.

With Tuesday night’s win, the Bruins upped their record to 3-0-0 on the young 2019-20 season. After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke highly about the team’s play. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.