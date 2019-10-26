Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been plagued by injury to begin the 2019-20 season, but they are on track to get back to 100 percent.

David Krejci is hopeful to return from his upper-body injury Tuesday, while Joakim Nordstrom returns to the lineup Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Karson Kuhlman is sidelined at least four weeks with a hairline nondisplaced fracture in his right tibia. But adding to the good news on the injury front is the health of John Moore and Kevan Miller.

Moore had offseason shoulder surgery after the Stanley Cup Final, while Miller is recovering from a twice-broken kneecap. Miller began skating last week, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update on the defensemen after Saturday’s practice.

“Kevan’s not with us yet. Close,” Cassidy said, per the team. “I think next week he may join us. So that obviously puts him much closer (to) being in the lineup once he joins the team and can accept contact.”

As for Moore, he likely won’t be ready to go until mid-November.

“… They’re on schedule from what the medical team had them at,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know if that was even ever released or not, to be honest with you. I think we said Johnny Moore was mid-November, probably. I don’t see that changing a whole lot or haven’t heard anything differently.”

🎥Bruce Cassidy gives updates on David Krejci, Joakim Nordstrom, John Moore and Kevan Miller, as well as discuss the lineup for tonight's contest: pic.twitter.com/qCLQyzUZbj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2019

It’s certainly good news to see the duo heading in the right direction. But the Bruins will have some decisions to make on the blueline once they do indeed return.

