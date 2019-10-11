Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After starting the 2019-20 season off with a four-game West Coast road trip, the Boston Bruins are coming home with three victories.

The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night, but that comes after winning their first three contests of the road trip over the Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Throughout the trip, the B’s average 2.25 goals per contest while allowing just two goals against, and killing off 70% of opposing powerplays. For more on the team’s performance, check the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.