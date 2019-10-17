Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans have the perfect opportunity to help child cancer patients and their families.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Thursday night at TD Garden during the big game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Proceeds of the raffle will benefit One Mission, a Westborough, Ma., based pediatric cancer charity, which seeks to achieve the worthiest of goals.

“One Mission programs make living in the hospital less lonely and stressful, bring back joy in a time of fear and uncertainty, and give kids and their loved ones the support they need to get through the emotional and financial challenges of treatment,” One Mission states on its website.

Enter Thursday’s 50/50 raffle online at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the 3rd period, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

One Mission will receive fifty percent of the raffle proceeds, while the winner will claim the other half.

