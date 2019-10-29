Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second straight week, a member of the Boston Bruins has earned the NHL’s No. 1 Star of the Week.

David Pastrnak took home the honors after a seven-goal, two-assists performance last week, and now it’s Brad Marchand’s turn to lock it up for the week of Oct. 21-27.

The winger notched eight points (three goals, five assists) to extend his point streak to 10 games.

⭐ @Bmarch63 topped the NHL with 3-5—8 in 3 GP last week to extend his career-high point streak to 10 games and push the @NHLBruins’ point streak to seven contests (5-0-2). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LiVuOZyMSS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 28, 2019

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott earned the second and third stars, respectively.

Can the Bruins go for the trifecta and have Patrice Bergeron be named the No. 1 star for next week? Only time will tell.

Boston is back in action Tuesday night when it welcomes the San Jose Sharks to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images