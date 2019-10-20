Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After falling behind early, the Boston Bruins scratched and clawed their way into earning a point Saturday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs took an early 2-0 lead at Scotiabank Arena against the Bruins, but Boston was able to come all the way back to force overtime before losing 4-3.

Following the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the team’s resilience after falling behind. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images