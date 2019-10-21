Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins will again be shorthanded for their Tuesday game against the Maple Leafs.

Boston, who lost to Toronto on Saturday in overtime, welcome its division rival to TD Garden and will look to even the season series. But the Black and Gold will need to do it without a few of their players.

David Krejci, who’s been nursing an upper-body injury, did not practice Monday at Warrior Ice Arena. The second-line center has just one assist in five games this season. Krejci did not travel with the team to Toronto over the weekend and head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed he will not play Tuesday night.

Par Lindholm was spotted in a non-contact jersey during Monday’s practice, but Cassidy said he “looks good to go.”

Boston also will be without Joakim Nordstorm, who was another player to not travel Saturday. Nordstrom has been dealing with an injury he sustained in the Bruins’ shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. The winger practiced Monday in a red non-contact jersey, but Cassidy revealed he’s “not as far along” as Lindholm.

Karson Kuhlman was missing from practice and is a game-time decision after getting hit with a shot in Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs.

#NHLBruins injury updates per Bruce Cassidy: David Krejci did not skate today, will not play tomorrow vs. TOR. Karson Kuhlman (blocked shot in TOR) did not practice. Par Lindholm (red non-contact) "looks good to go." Joakim Nordstrom (red non-contact) "not as far along." pic.twitter.com/4z5yZaIaqC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2019

Cassidy said last week he had yet to rule out the possibility of calling someone up from Providence, but that has yet to happen. Regardless, the Bruins will have their work cut out for them as Toronto will look to gain some ground on Boston in the Atlantic Division.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images