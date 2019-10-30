Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

October hasn’t been very spooky for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins concluded the month of October sporting a record of 9-1-2 and currently are scoring 3.27 goals per game, while allowing a mere 2.09 per contest following the team’s 5-1 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks.

One of the biggest factors in the team’s early success is its power play, which has been successful at a 32.4 percent rate, while the team has been able to thwart opposing power plays 85.3 percent of the time.

