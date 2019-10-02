Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We won’t know the status of David Krejci until Thursday night, but the Bruins center certainly sounds optimistic about his injury.

Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Boston’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He logged just two shifts before leaving the matchup. The second-line center practiced Tuesday in a non-contact jersey and was on the ice Wednesday with no restrictions, which certainly is a good sign.

Still though, the Bruins are proceeding with caution with the veteran and Bruce Cassidy said Krejci will be a game-time decision. As for Krejci, his goal is to be on the ice when the B’s drop the puck against the Dallas Stars.

“I felt better today than (Tuesday), but (Thursday) we’ll decide if I go or not,” Krejci said Wednesday, per the team. “But for sure, even better today than (Tuesday).

“Definitely frustrating. You put in some work and then you have a setback. It was frustrating when it happened, but I’m just looking at it with a positive point of view and working my way back up,” he added, “Right now, it’s all good. I feel better every day. Hopefully feel better tomorrow and hopefully I play. That’s the goal. I want to play.”

🎥 David Krejci on his status for the season opener: "[Need] another day…I felt better today than yesterday, but tomorrow we’ll decide if I [play] or not. But for sure, even better today than yesterday." pic.twitter.com/rCcWsgIVkc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 2, 2019

The B’s do have options should Krejci be unable to go come 8:30 p.m. ET, but it’s no secret he’ll do all he can in order to be out there with his team.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images