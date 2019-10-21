Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last week was one to remember for David Pastrnak, and the Boston Bruins winger has been honored for efforts.

The NHL on Monday named Pastrnak the league’s No. 1 Star of the Week, and rightfully so. Pastrnak racked up seven goals and two assists, including a four-goal outburst against the Anaheim Ducks.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson and Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton were named second and third stars, respectively.

Pastrnak, who still is just 23 years old, now has nine goals and six assists through eight games this season.

The 5-1-2 Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images