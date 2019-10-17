Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are putting pressure on the Tampa Bay Lightning early in Thursday’s game.

Despite the score knotted at 1-1, the Bruins have forced the Lightning into uncomfortable situations by getting in the face of skaters. The tough pressure even helped lead to the team’s power play goal in the middle of the first period when Patrice Bergeron fought the puck away from a Lightning player to deliver it on a one-timer to David Pastrnak.

The Bruins must keep suffocating the Lightning throughout the second and third period if they want to secure a big division win. For more on the team’s defensive performance, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

