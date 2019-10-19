Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug has been solid so far this season for the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old is in a contract year, but hasn’t let that get to him so far this season and through seven games has recorded the fourth most points on the team (six). Krug has one goal so far this season, to go along with five assists and six blocks while averaging 21:06 minutes on the ice per game.

For more on the defenseman, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images