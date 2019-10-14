Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday’s matinee matchup between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks potentially could lack goal scoring.

The Ducks (1.20) and Bruins (1.60) are at the top of the NHL in goals allowed per game this season entering Monday’s squabble. Both teams also have started the 2019-20 season off hot entering the contest sporting a 4-1-0 record.

Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak have been brick walls between the pipes for Boston so far throughout the young season with Rask sporting a 1.33 goals-against average and Halak not far behind at 1.52 goals allowed per game.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images