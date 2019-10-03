Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been a while Bruins fans, welcome back.

It was an interesting summer that started with the ultimate letdown after Boston dropped Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues on home turf. But after a few months of licking their wounds, the Black and Gold are set to take the ice again with a clean slate and a new determination.

And it all starts — of course — with a hype video from the Bruins video team.

It’s exactly what you need to get amped up for puck drop against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Take a look:

Yeah, we’re happy hockey is back too.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images