The Boston Bruins open the 2019-20 season Thursday night with Tuukka Rask between the pipes.

Rask is entering his 12th season donning the black and gold and will look to build off of a solid 2018-19 campaign as the B’s look to make another deep postseason push this season. The 32-year-old was a brick wall for the Bruins throughout their postseason run last season allowing just 2.02 goals per game.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images