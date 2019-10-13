Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins controlled play in Saturday’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils, ultimately coming away with a 3-0 win.

Sean Kuraly told reporters postgame that he and his teammates just “kept it simple” from the get-go. Boston got out to a good start, and let the game run its course from there. Brad Marchand emphasized the solid start.

“It’s a lot easier to play with the lead,” Marchand noted in his postgame media availability. “It was great to get a couple goals there early and protect ourselves a bit.”

For more from the Bruins locker room, check out the video above from "NESN Sports Today," presented by People's United Bank.