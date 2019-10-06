Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A number of Boston Bruins entered the new season on the mend.

The Black and Gold were not at full strength for their season opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, and while David Krejci got himself back into the lineup Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes, Joakim Nordstrom, John Moore and Kevan Miller remain sidelined.

Nordstrom seems on the cusp of returning from an injury suffered in training camp, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, but it seems that Miller (knee, oblique) and Moore (broken humerus) may a bit more far off from getting back into action — with Moore potentially out until mid-November.

Nordstrom could rejoin team before end of trip, Cassidy says. Miller a bit touch-and-go, but he’s skating again. Moore out until mid-Nov. at least — Matt Porter (@mattyports) October 5, 2019

The injuries on the back end mean that the B’s will continue to rely on Connor Clifton to play alongside Matt Grzelcyk on the third pairing, with Steven Kampfer providing depth if needed.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images