BOSTON — After falling in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Boston Bruins aren’t looking back as the 2019-20 season approaches.

Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom was an important contributor in the deep playoff run, scoring three goals and handing out five assists across 23 games. But with the season opener against the Dallas Stars nearing, he outlined the mindset he and the Bruins are employing.

“Excited to be back and start playing again,” Nordstrom told NESN.com at Tuesday’s media day. “Try to get our focus on what’s in front of us. This summer was tough. It is what it is, but being back here and starting training camp and preparing for the upcoming season has been awesome. Shift our focus from what’s been, to what’s in front of us.”

After the deep postseason run, the Bruins roster is nearly identical this time around. In Nordstrom’s eyes, the roster continuity can help lead to more team success.

Said Nordstrom: “We obviously had a very good year last year and to be able to come back this year and have pretty much the same squad as we did last year and knowing what we’re capable of is obviously good for your confidence. We know there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but knowing what we’re capable of is good for our team confidence.”

The 27-year-old, however, won’t be playing Thursday. He missed most of training camp due to a foot injury, and general manager Don Sweeney noted the 27-year-old dealt with another injury during camp.

Puck drop against the Stars is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images