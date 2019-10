Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have started the 2019-20 season 5-1-0 and will look to carry that momentum over in their next stretch of games.

Boston has some tough matchups ahead of it, including the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday followed by two tilts against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To see a breakdown of the team’s next four games, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.