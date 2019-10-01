Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins probably hope this is the last time they’ll have to talk about their disappointing end to the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins came within one game of winning the Stanley Cup before falling flat in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues — at home no less — last season. They’re trying their darndest to turn the page and look ahead to the upcoming season, but with Bruins media day set for Tuesday, they’ll have to star down those ghosts one more time.

Bruins owners Jeremy Jacobs and Charlie Jacobs as well as the team’s hockey brain trust — president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy — will hold a press conference at Tuesday’s media day to preview the upcoming schedule. It’s safe to say, however, there will be plenty of talk about what might have been as well.

Watch the press conference in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images