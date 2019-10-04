Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ season is off to a smashing start, and that certainly pleases one of the city’s prominent sports figures.

Thanks to goals from newcomer Brett Ritchie as well as Danton Heinen, the Bruins kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 victory Thursday over the Dallas Stars, a team many suspect is poised for a deep playoff run.

On Friday morning, Edelman saluted the Bruins on Instagram, posting a photo of himself from when he was the banner captain during last season’s playoff run.

The Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, while Edelman and the New England Patriots will face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images