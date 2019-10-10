Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The City of Boston has dominated the sports world for nearly two decades.

With the New England Patriots’ dynasty still going strong in season 20 under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Red Sox winning their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, the Bruins making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and the Celtics making the playoffs on a consistent basis, it’s almost a guarantee to make it out of the regular season in Boston sports.

But what makes playing for teams so special? A few Bruins players sat down on the latest episode of “Bruins Academy” to discuss what makes the four teams so connected.

“I think the city of Boston is very unique in the way that all of the sports teams have such stories pasts,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “Every team has won championships, and to have that support for each other is something I think is really special. I’m not sure how many other cities you see that in.”

Tuukka Rask added: “We’re pretty privileged to play in a city that has so many good teams. We see the Sox guys and Patriots guys come to our games whenever they win championships or the seasons over. (It’s) something that every city just doesn’t have.”

As for Jake DeBrusk, he believes everyone is connected, no matter which uniform they wear.

“The thing I love about Boston is everyone connected and it doesn’t matter what team you play for. Everyone’s in the same boat and really good guys all around.”

Charlie Coyle, who grew up a Boston sports fan, said the support of each team is what makes wearing a Boston jersey so special.

“We’re all playing for the same city, the same people. We wanna make the most of it and bring winning seasons of championships,” he said. “… We’re in it together. We support each other, we cheer each other on and that makes it special.”

While the Red Sox wait to see what their future holds this offseason, the Bruins are 3-0-0 to begin their year for the first time since the 2001-02 season. The Celtics are in the midst of their preseason and get set to open their regular slate of games later this month.

See all the answers in the video below:

"We're all playing for the same city, the same people…we're in it together." On the latest #BruinsAcademy, the B's discuss the special bond between Boston's pro sports teams: pic.twitter.com/lB5YszjEfZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 9, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images