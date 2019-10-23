The Bruins have done damage this season with a man advantage.
David Pastrnak continued his offensive hot streak Tuesday night with his league-leading 10th goal of the season while Boston was on the power play. Pastrnak’s goal was the Bruins’ 10th goal this season with a man up so far in the young 2019-20 season.
For more on the Bruins’ early-season success on the power play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images