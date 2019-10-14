Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Through one period, the Boston Bruins were on fire defensively on Monday.

The Bruins got on the board first with an early David Pastrnak power play finish, and were able to keep the Anaheim Ducks off the scoreboard throughout the remainder of the first period of the matinee matchup.

Boston’s defense was suffocating and kept the B’s in front early, despite Anaheim having over more shots on goal. For more on the team’s defensive performance, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images