The Boston Bruins have announced themselves as a team to be reckoned with.

NHL.com ranked the Bruins No. 1 Thursday in the latest edition of its weekly “Super 16” poll. Boston garnered the most points in the NHL.com power rankings for the third consecutive week, as website staff members recognize the fact the Bruins have the third-highest point total in NHL to date, despite facing some tough opponents lately.

NHL.com also names this week’s “hit” and “miss” concerning the Bruins:

Hit: David Pastrnak has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak, and the forward has eight goals in a four-game goal streak. He leads the NHL in goals.

Miss: Depth scoring may become a concern again for the Bruins. Pastrnak and forward Brad Marchand have scored 15 of Boston’s 26 goals. Second-line center David Krejci is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.



The Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at TD Garden in their first meeting since Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Boston will visit the New York Rangers the following day.

If the Bruins win those games and extend their hot start into the second month of the NHL season, they almost certainly will remain on top of NHL.com’s “Super 16” poll for a fourth consecutive week.

