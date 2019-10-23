It was a bit shocking that Torey Krug outright admitted he’d be willing to consider taking a little bit of a discount to stay in Boston.

The Bruins defenseman is set to hit free agency after the current season, and all signs point to him getting a nice (and much-deserved) payday. Since the season began he’s refrained from going into any detail on negotiations so as not to be a distraction to his teammates.

But during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Wednesday, Krug was asked about the state of negotiations. He was mum on the topic, but did go into detail when asked why he would consider taking a discount.

“Well the idea behind it is, realistically, just living a happy life,” Krug said. “This is a great city where, I’ve mentioned before, championships are expected on a yearly basis and we expect that from ourselves, and ultimately winning makes a lot of people happy. So when we have the group that we have and you understand how things work here, the camaraderie, the brotherhood if you will — these are some of our closest friends and we’ve grown up together, and you want to be a part of it for a very long time. And you couple that with how happy your family is. You want your kid to grow up in this wonderful city as well. You just pair all those things together and that’s where the thought process comes from.”

Over the years, Krug has established himself as one of the more offensively-gifted defenseman, and if the Bruins can’t pay him another team certainly will. Also hitting free agency this offseason is Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, the latter of whom is an RFA.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports