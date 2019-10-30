Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins had TD Garden rocking Tuesday night over Joe Thornton and the San Jose Sharks.

Boston dominated the Sharks on all ends of the ice in what was with a convincing 5-1 victory on home ice. Tuukka Rask pushed away 16 of the shots he faced, while Martin Jones stopped 35.

David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 10 games, while Brad Marchand extended his to 11. Chris Wagner and Brandon Carlo both scored their first goal of the season, as well.

The Bruins improve to 9-1-2 with the win while the Sharks dip to 4-8-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS BREWIN’ EARLY

The Bruins were plenty busy in the first period.

Boston capitalized on two of its three power plays in the first. Pastrnak put the B’s on the board first midway through the period, extending his point streak to 10 games.

Just another day at the office for this guy @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/mXZRQO7hz8 — NESN (@NESN) October 29, 2019

Krejci joined the fun, netting his first goal since rejoining the Bruins on a power play late in the period.

Oh yeah, it was his first goal of the season, too.

Pasta isn't the only one that can rip it from over there.#DK46 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/SgFawQUa0Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2019

The Bruins outshot the Sharks 16-6 in the first. Boston led by two after the first 20 minutes.

STILL COOKIN’

A small hiccup to start the second didn’t halt the Bruins’ momentum.

After a successful first period, Krejci found himself in the box for a hooking call early in the second. That allowed Brett Burns to put the Sharks on the board with his third goal of the season.

The Bruins went back on the power play just moments later, but couldn’t capitalize despite some nice looks throughout the man-advantage. But Charlie Coyle came to the rescue, netting his second goal of the season off a nice feed from Krejci.

Chris Wagner, who rejoined the team after sitting out Sunday’s contest, put the Bruins up 4-1 midway through the period with his first goal of the season.

The onslaught continued through the end of the period, with Brandon Carlo capping off the second with his first goal of the season.

And just like that, the Bruins had themselves a 5-1 advantage.

A FEISTY FINISH

There wasn’t much the Sharks could do to slow the Bruins down in this one.

Things got interesting just 1:08 into the period after Evander Kane threw Charlie McAvoy to the ice while the B’s were rushing up the ice. Zdeno Chara did not take kindly to that, going toe-to-toe with the Sharks’ Brenden Dillon after the play.

Things are getting physical in Boston 😡 pic.twitter.com/HJ1W1rxclf — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 30, 2019

Both Chara and Dillon were called for roughing. Kane would head to the box for a two-minute head butting minor, giving the Bruins their sixth man-advantage of the night. The B’s failed to score on either of the power plays afforded to them in the third.

Things between the two squads stayed feisty, with Brett Richie dropping gloves with Barclay Goodrow with 7:21 left on the clock. Both were assessed five-minute majors for fighting.

Brad Marchand and Logan Couture got tangled up behind the Sharks’ net just seconds later after Couture slammed Marchand into the boards. Couture was given a two-minute roughing minor, and both players were handed 10-minute game misconducts.

David Backes got in on the action just a few minutes later, finding himself in a scuffle with Lukas Radil with 4:18 left to play. Radil was called for roughing and handed a two-minute penalty. Backes and Kane, who also was involved in the tussle, were also assessed 10-minute game misconducts.

And that’s all she wrote from TD Garden, with Boston skating to an impressive 5-1 victory over the Sharks.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will welcome the Ottawa Senators to town Saturday for the second game of the three-game homestand. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images