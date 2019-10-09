Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The winning ways continued on the road Tuesday night for the Bruins.

Vegas began the game hot with two quick goals, but the Bruins answered back with four unanswered goals, including a pair from Brad Marchand, to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season with a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas did make it interesting in the final five minutes, but the B’s held on for the W.

Tuukka Rask stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced, while the B’s top line began to look like they did last season .

With the win, the Bruins moved to 3-0-0, while the Knights fell to 2-1-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

VEGAS STRIKES FIRST

The Golden Knights found themselves on the power play after a questionable goaltender interference call on the B’s.

Cody Glass, in his first NHL game, took the puck from Charlie McAvoy from behind the net. Glass then slid it over to Max Pacioretty who found Mark Stone who was able to just beat Rask glove side to make it 1-0 with 13:23 to go in the opening period.

Vegas doubled its lead five minutes later when old friend Reilly Smith found himself all alone in the low slot and was dished the puck from Jonathan Marchessault before Smith went top shelf to light the lamp for the 2-0 edge.

The B’s cut their deficit in half thanks to some sweet puck work from the first line.

Patrice Bergeron made a sweet defensive effort to get the puck over to Brad Marchand, who slid it over to David Pastrnak for the finish to make it 2-1.

And just seven minutes later we had ourselves a tie game.

Boston got its first power play of the night when Brandon Pirri was whistled for slashing Danton Heinen and made it count when Marchand found the back of the net on a slap shot to tie things up at 2-2.

The Golden Knights barely outshot the Bruins 12-11 in the opening 20 minutes.

NOTHING BUT B’S

Boston came out hot to start the second, needing just 33 seconds to take its first lead of the game.

Marchand came rushing up the left-wing wide and sniped the puck past Fleury for his second of the contest.

And just two minutes later, the Bruins doubled their lead on a blast from the point by Torey Krug for his first of the season.

Vegas again held a slim edge in shots over Boston, 27-24 after two periods.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS MAKE IT INTERESTING

Vegas made It a game with 5:18 left in the game when Marchand was sent to the box for cross-checking Brayden McNabb with its second power-play goal of the game.

Pacioretty sniped a heck of a wrist shot past Rask to beat the Bruins goalie glove side to make It 4-3.

Fluery skated to the Golden Knights’ bench with just over a minute to go, but it proved to be unsuccessful as the B’s skated off with their third straight victory.

UP NEXT

The Bruins wrap up their road trip Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop from Pepsi Center is set for 9 p.m. ET.

