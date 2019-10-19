Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The hunter became the hunted Saturday on Instagram.

Ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins shared a photo of Zdeno Chara stretching, and in the picture he’s wearing a David Pastrnak t-shirt.

Take a look.

Simple enough, right?

Well, Brad Marchand — who has a penchant for chirping his teammates, namely Torey Krug, on social media — wasn’t too pleased that Chara was wearing Pastrnak apparel.

Chara responded incredibly.

Very well done.

It’s not often Chara mixes things up with his teammates on social media, but maybe he should start doing it more often.

Puck drop for Bruins-Leafs is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images